Bertone's Most Beautiful Speedster Is Back

Bertone has designed some truly beautiful cars in its 112-year history; the Alfa Romeo Montreal, the Lamborghini Countach, the Lancia Stratos—the list goes on. The Italian brand's latest creation is no less stunning.

The new Bertone Runabout was inspired by the Autobianchi A112 Runabout concept Marcello Gandini designed for the brand back in 1969. Remember this wacky thing? But instead of the Fiat 128 platform used by the original, this one has a modern (unnamed) base. Although, it looks very Lotus-y.

Photo by: Bertone

Andrea Mocellin penned the new design, which is heavily inspired by the original concept. The car even has the same silver-and-orange paint job. It also comes in a standard convertible configuration or as an even more beautiful hardtop, as the renderings from Bertone show.

Under that stunning bonnet is a V-6 engine that makes 500 horsepower. The original concept had a 1.1-liter four-cylinder engine that made just 50 hp, so the new one should be much quicker. Again, Bertone doesn't specify things like the displacement or tell us if it's turbocharged, supercharged, or what.

What do you think?

The new Runabout will supposedly “preserve the character of a nimble, light-footed driving machine,” and it will be the first car in the company's new “CLASSIC” line of vehicles. So, expect to see even more beautiful Bertone designs modernized like this in the future.

But if you want one, you better hurry. Bertone says the Runabout will be produced in very limited numbers—although, the company doesn't specify how limited. Production is destined to kick off in 2026, and each one will cost about $377,000 (€350,000).

6 Source: Bertone

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