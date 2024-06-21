Remember hearing about that Bertone supercar from a few years ago? Actually, it was late 2022 when the reborn Italian design group announced the GB110—a Bertone-badged machine designed to run on synthetic fuel created from plastic waste. The company claimed an output of 1,100 horsepower from an unknown engine, sitting in a chassis with German origins. We were understandably skeptical, but the GB110 is real.

The car recently had its live debut in Monaco, and with that came details about what's under the engine cover. The GB110 uses a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-10 making 1,124 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, turning staggered wheels measuring 21 inches in front, and 22 at the back. Carbon-ceramic brakes bring the GB110 to a halt.

If this powertrain sounds familiar, you're likely thinking about the Audi R8 or the Lamborghini Huracan. Bertone makes no mention of a source vehicle for the GB110, but the powertrain fits with the company's previous mention of German origins. As for the bodywork, we see plenty of Huracan DNA in some of the lines, notably the doors, mirrors, and roof.

It's safe to assume the Huracan is the starting point for the GB110, but for now, at least, Bertone has nothing more to say. However, the Huracan doesn't go 217 mph. And it can't run from a standstill to 186 mph in 12.9 seconds. The GB110 can, according to Bertone, thanks in part to a weight of just 3,137 pounds.

And it doesn't look bad. The exterior styling is an exact match to renderings we saw in 2022, and it's not like Bertone has a reputation for ugly vehicles. In creating the GB110, the company reviewed numerous designs throughout its long history. Specific attention was given to the Lancia Stratos Zero, the Lamborghini Countach, and the timeless Miura.

Curiously, Bertone doesn't have much to say about the GB110's interior. Actually, there's nothing to say other than customization for buyers will be part of the ownership experience. Expect a wide range of materials and trim for the greenhouse, with an emphasis on carbon fiber.

You can also expect to not see many on the road. Bertone is only building 33, and pricing isn't mentioned. If you have to ask, you probably can't afford it.