As the price for an average new car nears $50,000, it feels like everything on the market is out of reach for most people. That's why we're so glad to see Subaru keep pricing for the 2025 Impreza reasonable.

The 2025 Subaru Impreza hatchback starts at $24,665 with destination when it hits dealerships later this year. That's only a $580 increase over last year's model and nearly half the price of an average new car in 2024. It's proof the affordable economy car is far from dead.

As with last year's model, the 2025 Impreza hatch is available in three trims: Base, Sport, and RS. No matter which trim you choose, the car comes with a naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder engine paired to a continuously variable transmission (the manual was sadly dropped last year). Here's the full pricing breakdown:

Model / Trim 2025 Price Difference vs 2024 Impreza $24,665 $580 Impreza Sport $26,665 $580 Impreza RS $29,555 $580

The 2025 Subaru Impreza hatch is nicely equipped, even in its base form. The 2.0-liter engine makes 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque, plenty for getting up to highway speeds. The car also gets Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance tech, LED headlights, dual-zone climate, and dual 7.0-inch touchscreens for infotainment and climate control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are, of course, standard. A set of 16-inch alloy wheels are available as a $350 option.

Upgrade to the Impreza Sport, and you get 18-inch alloys and a "sport-tuned" suspension setup. The drivetrain is unchanged, but the Sport trim unlocks a "manual" mode for the CVT that simulates an eight-speed paddle-shifted transmission. Inside there's an 11.6-inch touchscreen to control HVAC and entertainment, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For an extra $1,900, Subaru will add some added safety features and a moonroof.

The Impreza RS continues to occupy the very top of the range, powered by a unique 2.5-liter flat-four making 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. It gets all of the upgrades found in the Sport, plus those extra safety features as standard. There are also better LED headlights, carbon fiber-style trim, a leather steering wheel, and more supportive seats. For another $2,070, you can get a 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system, a power moonroof, and a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support.

Even with all those upgrades, the top-level Impreza RS comes in at under $30,000 including destination. Not bad, considering the state of car prices in 2024.