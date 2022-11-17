Listen to this article

The 2024 Subaru Impreza marks the arrival of the sixth generation of the brand's compact model. It debuts at this year's LA Auto Show, which is appropriate because of the first gen's premiere at the event in 1992.

The 2024 Impreza arrives in three trims: Base, Sport, and RS. The Base and Sport use a 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder producing 152 horsepower (113 kilowatts) and 145 pound-feet (197 Newton-meters) of torque. The RS gets a four-pot, 2.5-liter boxer making 182 hp (136 kW) and 178 lb-ft (241 Nm).

2024 Subaru Impreza

48 Photos

All trims come with a CVT. The version in the Sport and RS grades has a simulated 8-speed mode with pre-set ratios and paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The Impreza continues to come standard with all-wheel drive. Subaru says this application of the tech has a faster response time. The system also has torque vectoring.

The sixth-generation Impreza is exclusively available as a five-door hatchback, whereas there's also a four-door sedan for the fifth-gen. The exterior styling is an evolution of the current look. The grille is a bit larger, and the headlights have a sharper shape. The revisions at the back are more noticeable with fork-shaped taillights and exposed exhaust pipes.

Inside, there are more significant changes. The new Impreza is available with an 11.6-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen. It supports the wireless versions of Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Like the Outback and Legacy, lesser trims come with dual 7.0-inch displays.

For a more exciting driving experience, the 2024 Impreza gets a version of the dual-pinion electronic power steering rack from the WRX. Subaru says this results in improved responsiveness and a more direct feel when turning the wheel.

The Impreza gets an improved version of the brand's EyeSight driver assist tech. It has a wider field of view and can identify bicycles and pedestrians at intersections. Vehicles that have blind-spot detection with lane-keep assist and rear cross-traffic alert gain an automatic emergency steering system.

The RS is the sporty, new addition to the Impreza lineup. Its name harkens back to the 2.5 RS from '98. This trim gets a more aggressive look with dark gray trim on the grille, side sills, mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. LED headlights and fog lights are standard for this grade. Inside, the seats are black cloth with red bolsters. The trim is a mix of gunmetal gray and simulated carbon fiber elements.

The 2024 Impreza will go on sale in the US this spring. Pricing will be available closer to the model's launch.