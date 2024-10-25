The 2025 Lincoln Navigator is priced from $101,990.

The Premiere trim has been dropped, making Reserve the new entry-level model.

The refreshed SUV reaches dealerships in the spring of 2025.

Lincoln quietly slipped pricing for the 2025 Navigator into the company's online configurator. Perhaps that's because the least expensive version is an eye-watering $16,730 more than last year. If you want one in your garage, the absolute minimum you'll pay is $101,990. That includes the $99,995 base price plus the mandatory $1,995 destination charge.

What's with the ginormous price jump? For starters, Lincoln eliminated the entry-level Premiere trim. The Navigator lineup now starts with Reserve, which is $4,300 more compared to 2024. The next step is the Jet Appearance Package, followed by the flagship Black Label. In long-wheelbase form, the most expensive 2025 Navigator Black Label starts at $121,485.

Here's a price breakdown of all 2025 Lincoln Navigator trim levels, including destination.

Model/Trim Price (Incl. Destination) Navigator Reserve $101,990 Navigator Reserve LWB $104,980 Navigator Jet Appearance Package $104,990 Navigator Jet Appearance Package LWB $107,980 Navigator Black Label $118,490 Navigator Black Label LWB $121,485

Of course, the Navigator received an extensive redesign for 2025. The exterior changes are dominated by the new front clip with a larger grille, narrow headlights, and trim not unlike that on other Lincoln SUVs. Big 24-inch wheels are optional, though the overall big-box styling will be familiar to Navigator aficionados.

The bigger news comes inside, where you'll find a digital cabin with a 48-inch screen combining driver and infotainment screens. It spans nearly the entire width of the dash, and there's another screen mounted in the middle to hand common-use features like climate and audio settings, among other things. More screens can be optioned for those sitting in back, and for passengers in the very back, heated and cooled seats are now available.

Gallery: 2025 Lincoln Navigator

15 Photos Lincoln

The Navigator's bones are still the same as before, however. The chassis, suspension, and powertrain carry over virtually unchanged, meaning you still get 440 horsepower from a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine. It turns a 10-speed automatic transmission with standard four-wheel drive across all trims.

The 2025 Lincoln Navigator will reach dealerships next spring.