Toyota added an eight-speed automatic transmission option for the 2025 GR Corolla.

The automaker believes 80 percent of buyers will still choose the manual transmission.

The 2025 GR Corolla reaches dealerships this winter.

The Toyota GR Corolla cruises into 2025 with some minor updates and one major new option. Accompanying the standard-issue six-speed manual transmission is an eight-speed automatic, opening the hot hatch to buyers who are unwilling or unable to work three pedals. We've often seen buyers flock to automatics when they become available, but that might not be the case for the sporty GR Corolla.

A Toyota spokesperson reportedly told CarBuzz that the company expects an 80/20 split once 2025 sales begin. In this instance, 80 percent refers to the manual crowd, leaving just 20 percent opting for the auto. In a world where clutch-operated manual transmissions are exceedingly rare, it's nice to see the stick isn't dead just yet. We contacted Toyota to confirm the figure and glean some insight behind the estimate. We'll update the post if new information is available.

Toyota

Choosing the new eight-speed automatic doesn't simply swap a clutch pedal for a row of letters next to the shift stalk. Toyota plugs in special software that calculates shift points based on accelerator and brake inputs. In theory, this means the GR Corolla will recognize when you're giving it your all on a race track versus a leisurely drive to the store and change gears appropriately. The automatic also comes with a new launch control system not available for the manual.

Regardless of the transmission, all GR Corollas benefit from a retuned engine for 2025. The turbocharged 1.6-liter three-pot still has 300 horsepower, but torque is up to 295 pound-feet. Toyota also tweaked the suspension for more composure during harder driving, and the Torsen differentials are now standard equipment for all trim levels. The upgrades come with a shroud of concern, however, as we hear reports of GR Corolla owners being denied warranty coverage for allegedly just exceeding the speed limit.

13 Photos Toyota