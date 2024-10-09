If you feel like there aren't enough ultra-expensive supercars out there, we've got good news. After last year’s wild IndyCar-inspired Half11 speedster, California-based Oilstainlab is back with the 2026 HF-11, yours for the princely sum of $1.85 million. What is it? A mid-engined, rear-wheel-drive machine that weighs less than a Mazda Miata but has more than three and a half times the power.

Founded by car designers Nikita and Iliya Bridan, Oilstainlab is engineering the lightweight coupe with a flat-six engine. You'd be tempted to say it's a Porsche-sourced powertrain, but the twin brothers told Car and Driver the naturally aspirated engine is not of Zuffenhausen origins. The 4.5-liter mill pumps out 650 horsepower and revs all the way up to a screaming 12,000 rpm. As if that wasn't exciting enough, there's a six-speed manual or a seven-speed sequential transmission.

To keep weight in check at just 2,000 pounds, the HF-11 combines a carbon fiber monocoque with a full carbon body and forged centerlock wheels. A hand-beaten aluminum body is under consideration, but only if Oilstainlab can find the right person for the manual labor. A track-only variant is also planned with 18-inch wheels at both axles and Michelin Pilot Sport Legends slicks. The street-legal model will have 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloys with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber.

Aside from a six-cylinder engine, Oilstainlab is developing the HF-11 to accommodate a fully electric drivetrain as well. That one's set to offer 860 hp but it'll cost $500,000 more than the gas model, at $2.35 million. The EV variant will predictably be heavier, with Top Gear claiming the company is targeting a curb weight of 2,101 pounds. Even so, a weight penalty of around 100 lbs seems reasonable, especially after fitting a chunky 80-kWh battery pack.

Although it's a fully fledged supercar, the HF-11 will have a lot of goodies onboard, including AC, a digital rearview mirror, power and heated mirrors, along with a reversing camera. The seats slide while the pedals and steering wheel are adjustable. Each of the 25 cars planned for production will come bundled with a pair of helmets in the doors. Even with the helmet on, tall owners measuring 6ft 3in will fit inside.

Oilstainlab HF-11

13 Photos Oilstainlab

The specs sheet mentions a pushrod suspension with adjustable Öhlins dampers and a 45:55 weight distribution. There are six-piston calipers with 394-mm discs at the front and four-piston calipers with 390-mm discs at the rear. Other notable features include a limited-slip differential and those spectacular butterfly doors.

If you're wondering about the size, the HF-11 is 170 inches long, 80 inches wide, and 44 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 106.8 inches. Oilstainlab goes as far as to estimate an EPA fuel efficiency rating of 14 miles per gallon in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The fuel tank will be big enough for 25 gallons (94 liters).

Following the official reveal, the next step is to roll out a working prototype next spring and eventually kick off limited production. However, finding 25 buyers in an already hugely crowded segment won't be an easy job since Oilstainlab lacks the brand name of established players.