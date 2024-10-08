Mini has updated the Cooper Convertible with new styling.

It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making either 161 or 201 horsepower.

It goes on sale in January for $34,945.

After a real boom in the 2000s, convertibles are now struggling in the car market. The very small ones, in particular, have almost completely disappeared. If you want to drive an open-top car, you often have to dig deep into your pockets. So it is all the more pleasing that Mini is sticking with it and giving its convertible a major facelift.

"We are very proud to be able to offer our customers a true convertible in the current Mini family," says Stefan Richmann, Head of the Mini brand. So the little open-top rascal is here to stay. It would have been a shame if it had come to an end exactly 20 years after its launch at the Geneva Motor Show in 2004.

Mini

This decision isn't surprising—Mini had already committed to the convertible in 2021 and decided to keep it going with the facelift. For the next iteration, it's now adapting to the current model generation, which Mini has already updated. The front is dominated by the octagonal grille, with the small radar sensor located on the horizontal strut. The LED headlights with three different light signatures come as standard. A welcome and goodbye animation says a friendly hello or see you next time.

The fully automatic fabric soft top can be opened within 18 seconds at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour; the window bars and side windows are also lowered. It only takes 15 seconds to reverse the process. An integrated rollover protection system is concealed behind the headrests in the rear and is activated as soon as the central safety electronics detect the risk of a rollover.

When the soft top is open, 5.65 cubic feet of luggage space is available. When closed, it is 7.59 cu ft. As an option, the black soft top is also available with a contrasting gray Union Jack. For those who prefer a sportier look, the Mini Cooper Convertible is available in John Cooper Works (JCW) trim with its own front and rear design.

Reduced details and textile surfaces dominate the interior—and, of course, the familiar pizza infotainment dish—a 9.45-inch-diameter OLED display. The typical toggle switch strip is also on board. Behind the steering wheel, a head-up display projects relevant information into the driver's field of vision.

Mini Mini Cooper Convertible (2024)

For the seats, there's choice of grey or black in a combination of imitation leather and textile silhouette in blue. JCW sports seats in beige and Nightshade Blue are available in imitation leather with contrasting accent stitching.

The convertible will come with three four-cylinder engines globally. In the US, the entry-level turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. This enables the convertible to reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 7.9 seconds. Top speed is 137 mph.

The Mini Cooper S makes 201 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque from its turbo 2.0-liter, propelling the hatchback to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. It has a 150-mph top speed. The figures for the John Cooper Works Trim, the e-version of which is to be presented to the public next week at the Paris Motor Show, remain to be seen.

The new Mini Cooper Convertible goes on sale in the US in January. The entry-level model will start at $34,945 (prices include the $995 destination charge). The Cooper S will start at $38,195, while engine specs and pricing details about the JWC will arrive later.