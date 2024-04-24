After what feels like years of teasers and rumors, Mini on Wednesday has finally launched the Aceman, a new battery-electric vehicle that'll slot between the Cooper and Countryman in its lineup. The Aceman a brand-new model for the brand, but it remains unclear if Mini plans to bring it to the US.

The automaker will initially offer the Aceman in E and SE variants. The E packs a 184-horsepower electric motor making 213 pound-feet of torque. It propels the hatch to 62 miles per hour in 7.9 seconds and onto a 99-mph top speed with a 42.5-kilowatt-hour battery.

Gallery: Mini Aceman SE

84 Photos

The SE has more power—218 hp and 243 lb-ft of twist—and a 54.2 kWh battery. It hits 62 0.8 seconds quicker than the S and can hit 106 mph.

According to Mini, the E can offer up to 193 miles on a single charge based on the European test cycle, while the SE goes a bit further at 252 miles. The SE is also capable of 95-kW fast charging, which can take the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

An octagonal grille means the Aceman certainly looks like a Mini, but the car stands out with some unique styling features. The LED daytime running lights and Matrix rear taillights can alternate between three modes and graphics. Flat door handles and retracted, beveled rear glass help its aerodynamic profile, while matte-black sills give the crossover a tougher aesthetic that's reinforced with underbody protection.

Mini will offer the Aceman in four trims: Essential, Classic, Favored, and JCW. Classic trims and above feature a three-spoke steering wheel instead of the standard two-spoke design in the entry-level offering.

Customers can have the Aceman Classic with a contrasting roof with either black or white mirrors, a body-color bumper, and a high-gloss black grille. The Favored is available with the Multitone roof, silver grille frame, and white mirror caps. The JCW receives distinct front- and rear-end designs, a contrasting Chili Red roof, red hood stripes, and a high-gloss black grille frame.

Inside, a 9.5-inch diameter OLED screen dominates the fabric-covered dashboard. It runs Mini OS 9, which allows voice commands for all driving functions. However, the automaker retained a bank of essential switches underneath the screen that contains the gear selector, stop-start button, parking brake, mode selector, and radio volume.

The top of the round screen displays the climate temperature and vital driving information like speed and battery charge. A lower fixed area of the display contains controls for navigation, media, and telephone.

The Aceman seats five while offering 10.6 cubic feet of standard cargo space. The 60/40 split folding rear seats can increase that to a roomy 35.5 cu ft. It measures 13.4 feet long, 5.7 feet wide, and 4.9 feet tall. Other cabin features include a tray for wirelessly charging smartphones, a panoramic roof, and ambient lighting.

Pricing for the Aceman hasn't been released, and like we mentioned earlier, it's not clear right now whether the car will make it to American shores. Expect production to begin later this year.