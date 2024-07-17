Mini doesn't have an off-roader, but that might change. Mini of the Americas Vice President Michael Petyon recently told CarBuzz that an off-road Countryman could be coming soon. It's not a full-on confirmation, but it suggests that Mini is at least thinking about a version for going off the beaten path.

There are plenty of reasons why Mini would build such a model. If nothing else, buyers seem to favor SUVs with a bit more aggression, even if actual off-road capability is minimal. Vehicles like the Chevrolet Traverse and Honda Pilot recently went under the knife to get decidedly rugged makeovers, and most brands offer some kind of off-road-focused trim with their SUVs. The Subaru Forester Wilderness immediately comes to mind, so a Mini Countryman with off-road-themed upgrades seems logical, if not inevitable.

If an off-road Countryman does come to fruition, it may not be what you expect. Keep in mind that Mini has a very long history in stage rally. The original Cooper was extremely popular in the early days of the sport, and modern Mini entered the WRC—albeit briefly—in 2011 with the Countryman. Instead of something with hill-descent control and big off-road tires, a rally-themed version with some extra ground clearance and a wing could be the order of the day. Maybe a take on last year's Countryman All4 Uncharted Edition?

Whatever the case, we're left only to speculate at this point. Mini hasn't responded to our request for comment, but the new Countryman is a great starting point for something more attuned to off-road adventure. The 2025 model now comes standard with all-wheel drive, and there's 241 horsepower from the base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Add a few inches to the suspension, bolt on some skid plates, and voila, you have an off-road Mini.

We'll update the post if we get more information on the subject.

Gallery: Mini Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Uncharted Edition

87 Photos