Production has ended for the Ram 1500 Classic.

The final truck is a Tradesman with a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8.

This marks the end of V-8 availability for the Ram 1500.

The sun has finally set on the Ram 1500 Classic, and with it, the end of the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8. The last truck recently came off the line at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant, ending a production run that began 15 years ago. From here on out, you'll need a Ram 2500 if you want V-8 power.

Ram let the milestone slip past without a mention, but thanks to social media and Mopar Insiders, we have information on the final pickup. It's a Ram 1500 Classic in Tradesman trim, wearing a coat of Delmonico Red and yes, it's got a Hemi. A 3.6-liter V-6 is the standard mill for the Classic, but we rather like the symmetry of the final model going out with the much-loved V-8.

The Ram 1500 Classic endured considerably longer than anyone expected. It entered production way back in 2009 when Ram was still part of Dodge. When the fifth-generation Ram 1500 launched in 2019, the fourth-gen became the Ram Classic, offering buyers a full-size truck at a lower price point. Chevrolet did something similar in the late 2000s with the Silverado Classic, but that was just a one-year deal. Ram never published separate sales figures for the 1500 Classic, but it's safe to assume the truck wouldn't have lived next to the fifth-gen for five years if buyers weren't responding.

For its final year, the Ram 1500 Classic had a base price of $40,700 including destination. That got you a Tradesman Quad Cab with rear-wheel drive, the 3.6-liter V-6 engine, 17-inch steel wheels, and little else.

We contacted Ram seeking more details on the final 1500 Classic built. We'll update this article if more information becomes available.