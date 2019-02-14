There aren't any wood bed rails, but you can get a cool hood if you pay extra.
Picture it. The year is 1977, and American motorists are experiencing the full force of new emission regulations that have taken a toll on horsepower. Appearance packages are extremely popular for anything on four wheels, and Dodge has some of the best packages available. Among them was the cool-as-cool-can-be Warlock – a decked-out single-cab pickup adorned with pinstripe and attached to a short flare-side pickup bed. It sat a little higher, came from the factory with cool wheels, and it featured wooden bed rails for a truly unique look.
Now, the Warlock is back. At least, in name anyway. Say hello to the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, built on the outgoing half-ton Ram chassis and wearing its own modest appearance package just the original truck did over 40 years ago. Sadly, on the new version you won’t find cool stuff like gold wheels, wood bed rails, or snazzy pinstriping – arguably the defining features that made the original Warlock stand out from the crowd. It’s also a tad bigger, available only a quad cab or full-on four-door crew cab model. Still, this new Warlock isn’t without some tricks of its own.
For starters, the factory-custom truck gets a unique sport hood. Or rather, it’s available with a cool sport hood as an optional extra. Standard kit for the Warlock includes powder-coated bumpers, a one-inch factory lift, and Warlock decals. It wears the aggressive R-A-M grille, and its 20-inch wheels get a coat of semi-gloss black paint for a darker look. To that end, the entire truck is given a monochromatic makeover that pretty much eliminates all vestiges of chrome.
If gray isn’t your thing, Ram offers the Warlock package in 10 different colors. Powertrain options are run-of-the-mill Ram, with buyers able to choose either the 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8. You can have the Warlock in either two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive format, with power going through an eight-speed automatic.
"The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is proof positive that value never goes out of style," said Reid Bigland, FCA’s head of Ram. "With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers."
The Warlock is slated to go on sale late in the first quarter of this year with a starting price of $37,040 including destination.
February 14, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck unveiled today the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock. The Warlock pays homage to the original Warlock pickups of the 1970s and offers buyers a well-equipped, factory-customized truck with unique style, capability and value.
"The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is proof positive that value never goes out of style," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand, FCA. "With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers."
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock features a black grille with bold R-A-M lettering, 20-inch semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, 1-in. factory lift, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, LED rear tail lamps, black badging, tow hooks, unique hood decals, heavy duty rear shocks and an optional Sport hood. Warlock decals on the bedsides round out the package.
Standard on the Warlock package is Diesel Grey cloth seating, ParkSense rear park assist and Ram 1500 Classic's Luxury Group that includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, overhead console, 7-inch cluster display, LED bed lighting and power foldaway mirrors. Customers can also add heated bench or bucket seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen with navigation, black side steps and a spray-in bedliner.
The Warlock is available with either with the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 (305 horsepower /269 lb.-ft. of torque) or the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine (395 horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque) -- both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission -- 4x2 or 4x4, Quad Cab or Crew Cab (5-ft. 7-in. bed only) configurations.
The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is available in Blue Streak, Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Diamond Black, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Granite Crystal Metallic, Maximum Steel, Pearl White and True Blue.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock goes on sale late first quarter of 2019. Warlock pricing starts at $35,345, not including $1,695 destination.
Warlock History
In 1976, the first production Dodge Warlock was introduced following the public's positive response to a pickup originally designed as an auto show concept vehicle. The Warlock was a factory-personalized pickup that could "play as hard as it works," according to the period literature, complete with bucket seats, "fancy wheels, fat tires," chrome-plated running boards, real oak sideboards and special gold accent stripes inside and out. Production ran until 1979.
Ram 1500 Classic
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic boasts numerous segment-exclusive features in areas most important to truck buyers. Outstanding ride and handling is accomplished via a unique link-coil rear suspension. Other features, such as RamBox bedside storage, hidden bins and a flat-load floor, offer unique solutions for cargo. New "Classic" badging is located on the front fenders.
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock will be produced at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Warren, Michigan), which has built more than 12.5 million trucks since it started operations in 1938.
