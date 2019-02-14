Picture it. The year is 1977, and American motorists are experiencing the full force of new emission regulations that have taken a toll on horsepower. Appearance packages are extremely popular for anything on four wheels, and Dodge has some of the best packages available. Among them was the cool-as-cool-can-be Warlock – a decked-out single-cab pickup adorned with pinstripe and attached to a short flare-side pickup bed. It sat a little higher, came from the factory with cool wheels, and it featured wooden bed rails for a truly unique look.

Now, the Warlock is back. At least, in name anyway. Say hello to the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, built on the outgoing half-ton Ram chassis and wearing its own modest appearance package just the original truck did over 40 years ago. Sadly, on the new version you won’t find cool stuff like gold wheels, wood bed rails, or snazzy pinstriping – arguably the defining features that made the original Warlock stand out from the crowd. It’s also a tad bigger, available only a quad cab or full-on four-door crew cab model. Still, this new Warlock isn’t without some tricks of its own.

15 Photos

For starters, the factory-custom truck gets a unique sport hood. Or rather, it’s available with a cool sport hood as an optional extra. Standard kit for the Warlock includes powder-coated bumpers, a one-inch factory lift, and Warlock decals. It wears the aggressive R-A-M grille, and its 20-inch wheels get a coat of semi-gloss black paint for a darker look. To that end, the entire truck is given a monochromatic makeover that pretty much eliminates all vestiges of chrome.

If gray isn’t your thing, Ram offers the Warlock package in 10 different colors. Powertrain options are run-of-the-mill Ram, with buyers able to choose either the 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8. You can have the Warlock in either two-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive format, with power going through an eight-speed automatic.

"The Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is proof positive that value never goes out of style," said Reid Bigland, FCA’s head of Ram. "With its sinister monochromatic exterior, award-winning interior and great price, this mean machine is certain to resonate positively with consumers."

The Warlock is slated to go on sale late in the first quarter of this year with a starting price of $37,040 including destination.

Source: Ram