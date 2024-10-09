We're just a few months away from Acura debuting its ADX small crossover. The ADX will be the luxury brand's new entry point beneath the RDX, and it will be sized similarly to something like the Honda HR-V. We still don't know all the details yet, but these new teaser images offer an early preview of the tiny luxury SUV.

A single shadowy image of the ADX's rear suggests it will maintain the brand's current design language. The slim LED accents in the taillights are ripped right from the larger ZDX, and there's a subtle lip spoiler jutting out from the roof. You can even see the ADX badge on the right side of the bumper and an A-Spec badge on the left.

Acura

More interestingly, though, Acura shows off what the ADX will look like inside. It features a huge dual-glass moonroof that extends to both rows, ventilated white leather seats with blue stitching, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Even though the ADX will be Acura's smallest SUV, it looks plenty roomy.

The good news is that the Acura ADX will use a gas engine. The company promises a punchy turbocharged four-cylinder similar to the 1.5-liter unit used in the Integra sedan. There, that motor produces 200 horsepower and comes with your choice of a CVT or a manual. We don't expect Acura to offer a manual option on the ADX (but you never know).

Acura Acura

Acura has other SUVs on the way after the ADX, including an electric version of the three-row MDX and a sleek SUV coupe based on the Performance EV concept that debuted earlier this year in Monterey. That concept also introduced an updated design language that may extend to future models after the ADX.

The Acura ADX is scheduled to debut later this fall.