In the 1960s, Jaguar built a Le Mans race car that would have gone up against other stunners of the time like the Aston Martin DBR1 and the Ferrari 250. But Jag's V-12-powered race car never made it to the track. Instead, the company sold off its lone example in a private sale and never looked back.

These days, a handful of companies will build you a period-accurate replica of the oft-forgotten race car. Predator Performance in Largo, Florida, is one of those companies—and this particular car has an interesting history.

Built in the mid-2010s and converted to right-hand drive in 2019, this XJ13 was purchased by current owner John Cena. Yes, notable car buff and upcoming star of the upcoming Matchbox movie, John Cena. It has a fuel-injected V-12, a five-speed manual transmission, gorgeous British Racing Green paint, and staggered bronze Rotiform wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02 tires. It's an absolute beauty.

The replica uses a space frame with aluminum body panels—as opposed to the original's aluminum monocoque—and it has an adjustable coilover suspension, cross-drilled brakes, and a removable roof panel. The original Buttercream leather interior was recently reupholstered and it features black piping with a double-diamond stitched pattern surrounding the cockpit.

The odometer shows just 220 original miles, which means it probably spent more time in Cena's garage than it did on the road. But the good news is, if you have enough scratch, you can be the proud new owner of this awesome replica. Bring a Trailer is offering the Jag at no reserve, and bidding ends in just three days. At the time of writing, the current bid is $72,500.

That's not exactly a bargain, but XJ13 duplicates typically go for well over six figures. A particularly clean example by Tempero went for $478,000 at a Monterey auction in 2019. So if you're interested, get to bidding while it's still (relatively) cheap.

