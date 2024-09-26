Hoosier's new TrackAttack Pro is the company's first extreme performance summer tire.

It has a 200-treadwear rating, meaning you can run it legally on the street.

It's available in 46 sizes for rims 15 to 21 inches in diameter.

Hoosier, a tire-maker known for exclusively producing racing tires, has just unveiled its first-ever street-legal rubber. It's called the TrackAttack Pro, and it's designed to excel in dry conditions and live on both the street and track thanks to its 200-treadwear rating.

"This was uncharted territory for us," said Hoosier CEO and President Joerg Burfien. The tire maker used its racing expertise to "push the boundaries of what a street-legal tire" in the company's effort to create a tire for "track performance and everyday street drivability."

Hoosier highlighted the extreme performance summer tire in a short promo video, calling out an optimized center rib for increased braking performance and the extra-wide shoulder for improved cornering performance.

The TrackAttack Pro is available in 46 sizes for rims ranging from 15 to 21 inches in diameter, joining a crowded list of competitors in the popular segment, like the Bridgestone RE-71RS, Yokohama A052, and Falken RT660. The tires are getting faster, and more options in the category and other performance-oriented ones are better for customers.

"It's designed for enthusiasts who want to drive to the track, dominate their laps, and drive home on the same set of tires," Burfien said. We'll have to see how it compares to the competition."