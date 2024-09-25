Prototypes of the AMG CLE63 have been spotted seemingly making V-8 noises.

The high-performance coupe will likely be followed by a convertible.

The two cars will replace the coupe and convertible versions of the old C63 and E63.

Mercedes recently promised to launch more V-8 cars with the AMG badge and it looks as though the CLE63 is next. A new spy video taken in sunny Spain shows prototypes of the range-topping CLE version in coupe flavor with camouflaged front and rear ends. Even with the video muted, you can easily tell it's not the "53" by the rectangular quad exhaust tips whereas the lesser AMG version has round finishers.

Just as obvious is the distinctive growl generated by what is likely a V-8 engine. Rumor has it Mercedes-AMG had intended to put the C63's four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid powertrain inside the CLE63. However, due to weak demand for the C63 sedan and wagon, there has been a change of plans. The CLE63 coupe and convertible are now allegedly getting a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 featuring mild-hybrid assistance.

Whatever the case may be, this engine certainly sounds more substantial than a small four-pot. Changing the engine so late in the development phase is likely to come with a horsepower handicap. The CLE63 is now expected to have 585 hp instead of the 671 hp available in the C63. However, you'd get that horsepower all the time, which isn't the case for the C63 or the GLC63 models.

It would've been weird anyway to put a four-cylinder engine in the 63 when the lesser 53 that has already been revealed packs an inline-six. Sure, the flagship would've had more power, but enthusiasts are still very much interested in the type of engine. Sadly, it's too late for the C63 to get its V-8 back since that car is already out.

Beyond the shape of the exhaust tips and the engine's noise, there's another interesting detail we caught. Notice how there's no fuel door on the rear fender on the driver's side? The C63 and GLC63 have one for the charging port. That's not the case here, so we strongly believe these prototypes are not plug-in hybrids.

If the engine has indeed been changed, logic tells us the market launch might've been pushed back to conduct additional development and testing. Mercedes is in no hurry to reveal the car since the CLE53 is less than a year old. Expect the full-fat 63 models to go on sale later in 2025.