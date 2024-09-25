The Huracan successor is back at the Green Hell.

It's evident that the naturally aspirated V-10 is gone.

The prototype was doing tire testing.

Following its world premiere last month, the Lamborghini Temerario has returned to the Nürburgring for tire testing. This new spy video gives us the opportunity to see the Huracan replacement in action without any camouflage whatsoever. It also allows us to hear the all-new V-8 engine, which frankly doesn't sound all that desirable for a supercar carrying the Raging Bull logo.

But there might be a couple of explanations as to why the 4.0-liter engine isn't making the right noises. For starters, there are track noise regulations at the 'Ring preventing cars from going over 130 decibels. That's why Corvette prototypes at the Nordschleife have been filmed with the exhaust tips pointing downward.

For an engine that revs all the way up to 10,000 rpm, this prototype's V-8 just isn't loud enough. Perhaps it has to do with this test vehicle being built in European specification with a gasoline particulate filter? Either way, we're already missing the sweet music made by the Huracan's naturally aspirated V-10.

The V-8 is a completely new development that Lamborghini doesn't share with any other brands from the Volkswagen Group. As you're well aware, the Audi R8 is dead. On its own, the combustion engine pumps out 789 horsepower before the hybrid bits take it to 920 hp. The numbers look impressive but we're hoping for the soundtrack to match the performance once series production starts.

The somewhat muted soundtrack is probably fixable with an aftermarket exhaust but that shouldn’t be necessary when you’re buying a Lamborghini. However, as noise and emissions regulations get stricter around the world, automakers must comply, which is why many of today's performance vehicles don't sound nearly as exciting as their predecessors, especially in Europe.

It's sad that Lamborghini couldn’t keep the NA V-10 alive for one more generation. The larger Revuelto still has a big ol' V-12 without turbos but that one starts at over $600,000. A recent leak from the Lamborghini-Talk forums indicates the Temerario will kick off at around $357,000.

The Temerario will go on sale next year. It’ll be interesting to see whether the one-percenters will warm up to the downsized and turbocharged engine.