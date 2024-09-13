When it comes to first-world problems, it can be frustrating to shop for a new supercar. Why? Because a better version is usually around the corner. That could be the case here since the Corvette ZR1 is just coming out, but Chevy appears to be testing the true C8 flagship–the Zora. A fully camouflaged prototype of America's mid-engine beast was seen testing hard at the Nürburgring.

Our first impression is of a ZR1 undergoing final evaluation. After all, it's not that unusual for an automaker to unveil a new model and still run tests weeks or even months after the official premiere. The ZR1 debuted at the end of July but production won't start until next year, so there's still time to smooth out the rough edges. However, there's a yellow sticker on the engine hatch suggesting the prototype is electrified, which the ZR1 isn't.

There's another, less obvious change compared to the ZR1. It's at the front where this test vehicle seemingly has the vertically mounted cooling radiator of the all-wheel-drive E-Ray hybrid. Zora or not, whatever this is, it’s seriously quick while lapping the Nordschleife in anger and overtaking several other prototypes in the process.

If you're wondering why the engine soundtrack is subdued, there's a logical explanation. See those quad exhaust tips pointing downward? It's so that the prototype doesn't break the track noise regulations stipulating cars mustn't go over 130 decibels. Plenty of other Corvette test vehicles had that in the past, and this potential Zora follows suit.

When we spent quality time with the ZR1, we noticed there was unoccupied space in the center tunnel to presumably accommodate the E-Ray's 1.1-kWh battery. In addition, the coolant hose at the front kinked around the area where you'd normally find the electric motor on the hybrid 'Vette. Chief engineer Tadge Juechter even hinted at the prospects of another version beyond the ZR1: "We're still working on stuff in the future."

Corvette ZR1 Corvette E-Ray

Chevy hasn't said how much time the ZR1 needs to hit 60 mph, but Zora should be even quicker thanks to extra power, all-wheel drive, and the instant response of an electric motor. We do know the ZR1 completes the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds, an impressive feat for an unmodified gas-only car.

ZR1 pricing remains a mystery, but Tadge Juechter has said it will be the "most expensive Corvette we'll ever make." However, that doesn't necessarily mean the Zora will be cheaper. Since the chief engineer has retired, he won't be part of the team at Zora’s launch, so he won't be included in the "we." Given the upgrades after combining the ZR1 with the E-Ray, the Zora is likely to command a significant premium.

The ZR1 is estimated to cost anywhere between $150,000 and $180,000, so the Zora could easily enter $200,000 territory. Even at that price point, it will be hard to find another ICE-powered supercar with similar performance that doesn't cost significantly more.