Lamborghini released the car configurator for the Temerario almost immediately after the new supercar's debut.

Option choices are basically endless, with 57 exterior colors and five different interior themes to choose from.

It's our time waste du jour.

Just after its debut at Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini put up the configurator for the Temerario, its new entry-level supercar. You can bet where we'll be spending the next few hours, and we imagine you'll probably be doing the same.

Naturally, there are tons of options for customization. Endless colors and choices of trim pieces, wheels, brake calipers, and various lightweight components. And I'm just talking about the exterior here. Inside, you can have your leather in basically any color you want, and there are all sorts of optional carbon-fiber fixings, too.

For my configuration, I went for some classic Lamborghini colors—orange exterior offset by bronze wheels. Specifically, this shade is Arancio Apodis, newer edition to the Lamborghini palette that evokes some of the oranges offered on cars like the Miura and early Countaches. Many Miuras came on bronze or gold wheels, too, and it provides a nice contrast. To me, this is classic Lamborghini.

The simple brown leather interior is inspired by a similarly trimmed Countach I saw recently. It's a nice, if perhaps unexpected pair with the orange exterior, and it keeps up the old-school vibe I'm aiming for. I didn't go for any carbon-fiber options for the same reason.

Yet this is just what I'm feeling right now. Ask me again in a couple hours, and I might go for a yellow, or maybe even a dark blue to subvert Lamborghini expectations. Deputy Editor Brian Silvestro is working on a purple one as I write this, and that's appealing too.

How would you spec your Temerario? The choices are limitless.