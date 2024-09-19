Toyota has issued a technical service bulletin for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma's eight-speed automatic transmission.

If the truck displays one of six diagnostic trouble codes, Toyota will replace the transmission.

The TSB only affects the 2024 Tacoma with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Owners of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma with the eight-speed automatic transmission should check their VINs. A Toyota technical service bulletin (TSB) posted to the Tacoma4G forum spells out how some trucks could receive a new transmission if they exhibit one of six diagnostic trouble codes.

This isn't an official recall, but rather a proactive decision by Toyota to replace faulty transmissions in the mid-size pickup truck. The vehicle must display one of the codes before Toyota will replace the gearbox. Five codes reference a stuck pressure control solenoid, while one appears when the torque converter clutch actuator is stuck off.

The TSB, dated September 9, 2024, identifies a range of affected VINs for both two- and four-wheel-drive pickups. According to the document, technicians will replace the transmission assembly and torque converter if one or more codes are present during a diagnostic check.

The bulletin does not describe what an owner might experience if their Tacoma throws one of the six codes. However, owners have complained to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association of experiencing a loss of power, rough shifting, and other gearbox gremlins associated with the eight-speed automatic.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is all-new, ushering in the model's fourth generation that includes new engines and transmissions for the pickup. Toyota offers the new Tacoma with a six-speed manual, which isn't affected. Another win for the stick-shift faithful.