The 2025 Toyota Highlander 25th Edition is a new appearance package that celebrates the SUV's long life.

Only 2,500 will be built for the US market.

Base price for the new Highlander is $39,520 before destination.

The Toyota Highlander is 25 years old. To celebrate, Toyota has introduced the Highlander 25th Edition, an appearance package that helps set the popular SUV apart from other trim levels in the family. But you might have to squint to see the changes.

The 25th Edition takes the familiar Highlander shape and adds silver rocker trim on each side, while the base of the front and rear fascias gets silver accent trim. It rides on special 20-inch wheels, and comes in either gray or white. If you miss those details, look for a 25th Edition badge on the rear liftgate.

Toyota

Meanwhile on the inside, there's more 25th Edition branding on the doorsills and seat headrests, which are covered in leather. Puddle lamps also have 25th Edition logos, and there are special floormats, too. All 25th Editions are based on the Limited Hybrid trim, which includes a plethora of features like the JBL stereo, three-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch center display screen. It's worth noting the 25th Edition is also a limited-edition offering. Toyota will cap the trim at 2,500 units for the US market.

The rest of the Highlander lineup has received some updates, too. All hybrid trims now come standard with all-wheel drive. If you miss the 25th Edition but still want the Heavy Metal gray paint, it's optional for XLE, Limited, and Platinum trims. Hybrid Highlanders get a new badge, and the sporty XSE gets the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with a Sport Mode screen.

Toyota only lists the base price for the standard Highlander LE FWD at this time, which starts at $39,520 before destination fees are added. It's a modest $250 more than the current model, but the cheapest hybrid should be quite a bit more, as all are now all-wheel drive. We expect the starting price for the 2025 Highlander Hybrid to be around $45,000.

The 2025 Highlander will go on sale in November.