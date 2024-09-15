Lotus released two new videos on Instagram teasing its next sports car concept.

The concept is called the Theory 1 and will debut in full next week.

The concept car could preview a new electric sports car for production in 2027.

Lotus is going electric, as evidenced by the Emeya SUV and the Eletre sedan. The Emira, meanwhile, is the brand's last gas-powered vehicle and will only survive another few years. But that doesn't mean we won't get sports cars under Lotus's new electrification strategy. The first one (at least a concept of which) debuts on September 17.

Lotus shared two videos on social media previewing the next-gen sports car. Lotus calls it the Theory 1 and tosses out words like "analog" and "natural" to describe it, meant to harken back to the automaker's glory days.

From what we can see in the teaser, the vehicle has slim taillight bars on either side of a "LOTUS" wordmark. There's a Kammback-style rear end and an aggressive spoiler perched on top of it. It certainly doesn't look like an Emeya or Eletre from these angles.

The name Theory 1 suggests this is just a concept, but one that could preview an eventual production supercar or sports car. A new Lotus coupe was due in 2027—which the company codenamed the Type 135—but it may be pushed back due to battery technology issues. That EV would take on the upcoming Porsche Boxster / Cayman EV.

Rumors suggested this electric sports car would have 469 horsepower in base form and up to 872 horsepower with the dual-motor model, while starting at under $100,000. It would replace the Elise and Emira in the lineup, and use the Lotus LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

We'll have to wait and see if this electric Lotus actually comes to fruition.