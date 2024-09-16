It’s been more than a year since Ford introduced the Mustang GTD, which debuted with promises of over 800 horsepower and a 7,500-rpm redline. Now we have the official numbers—and the real stats are even more impressive than what Ford initially promised.

The Mustang GTD's supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine now produces 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful production Mustang ever. That’s more horsepower per liter than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which Ford calls out specifically. And this Mustang can reach a top speed of 202 miles per hour.

Ford

Ford engineers achieved these impressive power figures by installing a smaller supercharger pulley and revising the intake and exhaust. The engine also features a dry-sump oil system, a first for the Mustang, that enables a higher max engine speed, up by 100 rpm to 7,650.

It has a near-perfect 50-50 weight ratio thanks to the eight-speed, dual-clutch transaxle gearbox in the rear. A carbon-fiber driveshaft transfers power from the V-8 engine to the wheels, where the semi-active rear inboard pushrod suspension, visible through the rear bulkhead, keeps things in check. The front setup consists of a short-long arm layout.

Ford keeps the car’s overall weight down through the extensive use of carbon fiber, which is found on the front splitter, hood, fenders, door sills, roof, trunk lid, and rear diffuser. Buyers can further enhance the car’s aerodynamics and weight with an optional performance package that adds dive planes, a large splitter, a drag reduction system, and 20-inch magnesium wheels.

5 Photos Ford

Those numbers should help Ford in its effort to lap the Nurburgring in less than seven minutes. It’ll be a driving experience very few will likely have. The automaker hasn’t revealed how many it’ll make, but it did receive over 7,500 applications from interested buyers in just 37 days.

Interested buyers will be forking over at least $325,000 to start for this very special Mustang.