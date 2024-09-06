For the US, the 2025 Audi A3 comes standard with a Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Its turbocharged engine has more torque than it did previously, at 236 pound-feet.

The sporty Audi S3 adds an extra 22 horsepower for 2025, for a total of 328 horsepower.

Although Audi introduced the A3 facelift in Europe back in March, it’s only now we have details about the versions for North America. Well, version, because there's just one. The front-wheel-drive A3 is gone for 2025, so the compact luxury sedan is now a Quattro-only affair. It continues to have a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine but it now makes 236 pound-feet, an increase of 15 lb-ft.

The amount of horsepower delivered by the 2.0 TFSI engine remains unchanged, at 201 hp. Courtesy of the boost in torque, Audi claims the 2025 A3 is now 0.3 seconds quicker to 60 mph than before. It takes six seconds flat to get the job done. If that's too slow, the updated S3 takes 4.4 seconds. The high-performance version has gained an extra 22 hp for a total of 328 hp. The S3 soldiers on with 295 lb-ft of torque.

Yes, the official images still show the models sold in Europe where the sedan is available alongside the more practical five-door Sportback. For 2025, the US-spec A3 has standard 17-inch V-spoke wheels and an optional 18-inch five-double-spoke alloy with at two-tone finish. Four new body colors are available: Arkona White, Arrow Gray pearl effect, Progressive Red metallic, and District Green metallic.

Inside, the 2025 Audi A3 has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and ambient lighting as standard. Two USB-C ports in the front and two more in the back are included on the base model as well, along with a three-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel. Step up to the S3 and there's standard dual-zone automatic climate control, contour lighting, stainless steel pedals, a black headliner, and illuminated door sills. More importantly, the S3 gets the RS3's rear torque splitter.

The 2025 Audi A3 Quattro starts at $39,495 for the Premium trim level, making it $600 more expensive than last year's all-wheel-drive model. The S3 now kicks off at $49,995, an increase of $1,500.

There's no word about the RS3 just yet, but the five-cylinder model debuted last month in Europe. We're expecting it to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model, available from $63,395 before options.

