The Audi A3 is a survivor. The compact luxury car has been around in one form or another since 1996, and an updated version is coming to the US for the 2025 model year. But it's loaded with annoying in-car subscriptions.

At first glance, this new A3 looks a lot like the car it replaces. The hexagonal Singleframe grille—in line with Audi's latest designs—is its biggest change, joined by bigger air intakes at the base of the bumper, an Audi logo high on the nose, and refreshed LED and matrix LED headlights with four customizable daytime lighting signatures. The rear bumper design, inspired by the RS3, has a new LED taillight treatment, a black accent piece, and a mesh insert at the base.

Inside is where things get interesting. The same 10.1-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster from last year carry over, but now you'll have to pay an in-car subscription fee for basic features like high-beam assist, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and smartphone integration.

Only by upgrading to the MMI navigation system do you get access to the app store. From there, Audi forces you into add-ons like adaptive cruise control or Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for a one-month, six-month, one-year, or three-year subscription. Or you can just purchase any of those features permanently—although Audi doesn't say for how much.

It should be noted that this subscriptions-for-features model applies to the European-spec A3. Audi doesn't specify whether these in-car subscriptions will also make it to the US when the car goes on sale for 2025.

Visually, the cabin looks mostly the same, but there are some subtle changes. The already-tiny gear shifter from the previous A3 is now slimmer and blends into the center console, new fabric inserts with lightning elements cover the door panels, and the decorative cabin lighting now has 30 color options.

Audi doesn't offer specifics on engines for the US market, but the base Audi A3 in Europe will come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine making 148 horsepower with either a seven-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. A 35 TDI diesel model will have the same 148 hp, and a plug-in-hybrid model will be available at the end of the year.

Also for Europe is a nifty new trim called the A3 Allstreet. Meant to look like a crossover, the five-door hatchback comes with a matte black grille, front and rear grooves mimicking skid plates, and plastic trim around the wheel wells. The Allstreet is 1.2 inches higher than the standard A3 and has a softer ride. A set of 17-inch wheels come standard, but 18- and 19-inch shoes are also available.

Both the Allstreet and the standard A3 Sportback have 13.4 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, with up to 42.4 cubes of space with the rear seats folded flat. An electric tailgate is available as an option.

Audi hasn’t released A3 pricing for the US, but the Sportback starts at €35,650 (around $39,000) and the sedan is an extra €800 ($875). The funky new A3 Allstreet costs €37,450 ( $41,000).