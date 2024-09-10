A new-and-improved Bentley Flying Spur joins the luxury automaker's lineup for 2025.

It loses its iconic W-12 engine for a hybrid V-8 with more power.

The 2025 Flying Spur makes 771 horsepower and reaches 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds.

Bentley's iconic W-12 engine is headed to the big junkyard in the sky (RIP). In its place is a new hybrid V-8 with even more power. That setup debuted in the 2025 Continental GT Speed, and now you'll find it under the hood of the 2025 Flying Spur.

The 2025 Flying Spur is the most powerful sedan Bentley has ever built. Its new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 hybrid makes 771 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, outperforming the outgoing W-12 in every category. It sees a 19% increase in horsepower over the previous model and an 11% increase in torque, and it takes just 3.3 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour—half a second quicker than the old car.

Bentley

Packed neatly alongside that V-8 is a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack that produces 187 hp and 332 lb-ft on its own. That gives the Flying Spur 47 miles of electric driving range (on the EU cycle) at speeds of up to 87 mph. Combine that with the gas engine and the Flying Spur's total driving range is 515 miles—plenty enough for cross-country cruising.

Four battery-specific drive modes allow you to get the most out of that electrification: Pure EV, Electric Boost, Regenerative Braking, and Charge. Charge mode uses the gas engine to drive the wheels and recoup energy, but you can also plug into a Level 2 charger. It takes the Flying Spur two hours and 45 minutes to recharge at a rate of 11 kilowatts.

Bentley's new Active Chassis system comes standard on the Flying Spur, combining an adaptive suspension with all-wheel steering, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and retuned ESC software. The Flying Spur has a weight distribution of 48.3 front and 51.7 rear.

Bentley Bentley

You really have to squint to find the visual differences between this new Flying Spur and its predecessor. Not that it's any less pretty. Bentley's iconic rounded headlights remain, but this new model has a unique Speed-specific grille design and a fresh front bumper treatment with an aggressive vent design at either corner.

Buyers can add a Styling Specification aero package to the exterior for even sharper looks, which is available in carbon fiber or—new for 2025—body-colored paint. And speaking of colors, the Flying Spur has 101 different hues to choose from, including any number from Bentley’s history books.

The interior sees a huge technology upgrade thanks to Bentley’s updated electrical architecture. There’s a new digital instrument cluster and a center touchscreen (of an undisclosed size) that runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while offering over-the-air updates for things like maps. A new My Bentley App Studio also allows owners to download third-party apps for music, gaming, navigation, and more.

14 Photos Bentley

A 10-speaker, 650-watt audio system comes standard. But buyers can upgrade to a 16-speaker, 1,500-watt Bang & Olufsen system or a 19-speaker, 2,200-watt system with Active Bass Transducers built into the front seats. Laminated glass for the windshield and side windows also makes the 2025 Flying Spur nine decibels quieter than its outgoing counterpart.

The Flying Spur starts at around $217,000 for 2024, but Bentley hasn’t released pricing on this new 2025 model year. Expect it to be even pricier. The 2025 Flying Spur should soar into dealerships before the end of the year.