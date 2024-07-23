The age of the W-12 is over at Bentley. The last 6.0-liter 12-cylinder engine has been built by technicians at the factory in Crewe. To mark the occasion, the Bentley teams sat down for a special lunch while reminiscing about 21 years with the iconic mill.

Has it really been 21 years? Technically speaking, it's been a bit longer than that. Developed by Volkswagen, the 6.0-liter engine first entered production with the 2001 Audi A8. However, the version used by Bentley arrived in 2003 for the Continental GT, gaining a pair of turbochargers in the process. For the next two decades, the engine would find its way into every Bentley while being further developed for more power. Starting out with 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, it now makes 740 hp with 737 pound-feet in the stunning Batur.

W-12 production is over, but don't expect the engine to just disappear overnight. Bentley says it's the most successful 12-cylinder of the modern era, with over 100,000 built since 2003. Basically a pair of V-6 engines squashed together, the W-12's staggered cylinder layout made it significantly shorter than a traditional V-12.

“The W-12 has propelled our cars and business forward at an exceptional speed and will go down as one of the most important innovations in our illustrious history," said Dr. Matthias Rabe, member of the board for research and development at Bentley. "Today marks the end of a development journey that our R&D and manufacturing colleagues over the years should be extremely proud of."

Bentley Bentley

Replacing it as Bentley's flagship engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter hybrid V8. An electric motor is installed between the engine and transmission, resulting in a total output of 779 hp and 738 lb-ft of twist. It launches with the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed later this year.