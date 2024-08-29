Hyundai has released pricing for the 2025 Elantra.

The base Elantra SE gets a modest price bump to $23,025 including destination, $250 more than last year's car.

Meanwhile, the Elantra Blue hybrid model has been given a price cut to $26,250, down over $1000 versus the 2024 model.

Hyundai must be paying attention to what consumers want. EV sales are slowing as consumers flock to hybrids, and now, a cheaper Elantra hybrid is available for 2025. The Elantra Blue starts at $26,250 (prices include the $1,150 destination charge), $1,150 less than before.

Hyundai offsets that with a slightly more expensive, entry-level non-hybrid Elantra SE that’s $250 more than before, now starting at $23,025. A new SEL Sport starts at $24,150, replacing the SEL, while Hyundai repositions the SEL Convenience option as a standalone trim that’s a tad more expensive, at $26,725.

Model 2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/ dest.) Elantra SE $23,025 $22,775 Elantra SEL Sport $24,150 N/A Elantra Blue $26,250 $27,400 Elantra SEL Convenience $26,725 N/A Elantra Limited $27,675 $28,215 Elantra SEL Sport Hybrid $28,225 N/A Elantra N Line $29,875 $29,615 Elantra Hybrid $30,600 $30,600 Elantra N $35,100 $34,850

The new SEL Sport wears 17-inch alloy wheels, a gloss-black rear lip spoiler, and black side mirrors. The cabin features a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, and a black headliner.

The rejiggered lineup includes lowering the price of the Limited trim by $540 to $27,675 for 2025. The Elantra N Line and N remain the priciest non-hybrid Elantra sedans available. They're both more expensive for the upcoming model year—$270 and $250, respectively. The N Line starts at $29,875, while the full-fat N is $35,100.

The rest of the hybrid lineup includes the new SEL Sport, which Hyundai prices at $28,225. The Elantra Hybrid is a new trim name, starting at $30,600, the same price as 2024’s Limited Hybrid. Hyundai gave the sedan a design refresh for the 2024 model year.