The 2024 Hyundai Elantra arrives with a comprehensive refresh that upgrades the sedan's design and technology. It goes on sale this fall, but pricing isn't yet available.

On the outside, the Elantra features a new nose Hyundai describes as having "shark-nose" styling. Compared to the previous model, there's a new, sharper front fascia with a sharper appearance and thinner LED running lights. The front fenders also have crisper lines. There's now a U-shaped silver element at the back around the diffuser.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Elantra

2024 Hyundai Elantra
121 Photos
2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra 2024 Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra N receives tweaks to its grille, front fascia, side sills, and rear wing. It gets 19-forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Hyundai also introduces several new colors. Ecotronic Gray and Ultimate Red are available on the SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, HEV, and N grades. Amazon Gray is for the SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, and HEV. The N-Line gets an Exotic Green shade.

The Elantra's cabin features some upgrades. For example, there's a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster display. The SEL grade and above get a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. There are also soft-touch front door panels. The vehicle gains a redesigned wireless charging pad, one front USB-C outlet, and two USB-C ports in the back. The Limited grade gets H-Tex leather upholstery for the seats. The N-Line and Limited get an eight-speaker stereo.

The updated Elantra has new safety tech, too. Rear side airbags and a rear seatbelt reminder are standard on all trims. The steering wheel gains haptic feedback for the lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance alert systems.

The Latest Hyundai News:

2024 hyundai sonata debuts north america awd 2024 Hyundai Sonata Debuts For North America With AWD, But Not On N Line
hyundai ioniq 5 facelift spied first time Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Spied Hiding Discreet Changes Under Thick Camouflage

The tech suite now includes a standard six-speaker stereo and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Limited grade gets a surround-view monitor, blind-spot view, and park distance warning that functions on the front and back.

The high-performance Elantra N gets quite a few new parts, too. There are new engine mounts, software revisions for enhanced body control, a steering gear box yoke, and a urethane insulator switch for the rear suspension versus the current rubber pieces.

Source: Hyundai

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com