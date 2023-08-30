The 2024 Hyundai Elantra arrives with a comprehensive refresh that upgrades the sedan's design and technology. It goes on sale this fall, but pricing isn't yet available.

On the outside, the Elantra features a new nose Hyundai describes as having "shark-nose" styling. Compared to the previous model, there's a new, sharper front fascia with a sharper appearance and thinner LED running lights. The front fenders also have crisper lines. There's now a U-shaped silver element at the back around the diffuser.

The Elantra N receives tweaks to its grille, front fascia, side sills, and rear wing. It gets 19-forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Hyundai also introduces several new colors. Ecotronic Gray and Ultimate Red are available on the SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, HEV, and N grades. Amazon Gray is for the SE, SEL, SEL Convenience, Limited, N-Line, and HEV. The N-Line gets an Exotic Green shade.

The Elantra's cabin features some upgrades. For example, there's a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster display. The SEL grade and above get a 10.25-inch infotainment screen. There are also soft-touch front door panels. The vehicle gains a redesigned wireless charging pad, one front USB-C outlet, and two USB-C ports in the back. The Limited grade gets H-Tex leather upholstery for the seats. The N-Line and Limited get an eight-speaker stereo.

The updated Elantra has new safety tech, too. Rear side airbags and a rear seatbelt reminder are standard on all trims. The steering wheel gains haptic feedback for the lane-keeping assist, blind-spot collision warning, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance alert systems.

The tech suite now includes a standard six-speaker stereo and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Limited grade gets a surround-view monitor, blind-spot view, and park distance warning that functions on the front and back.

The high-performance Elantra N gets quite a few new parts, too. There are new engine mounts, software revisions for enhanced body control, a steering gear box yoke, and a urethane insulator switch for the rear suspension versus the current rubber pieces.