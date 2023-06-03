Traveling with an RV can be tiresome, especially if you're not accustomed to living in a tiny space. But when you get a city bus and convert it into a house on wheels, you get the freedom to design it exactly the way you want.

And this is precisely what the Lopez couple did with their city bus that's been transformed into a rather lovely tiny home away from home, complete with dual slide-outs, a full-size bed, a house fridge, and many more.

The two explain everything there is to know about their bus conversion in the video embedded at the top of this page, but it's worth mentioning that every single thing they did was very well thought out, from the placement of the cabinets to the size of the bathtub.

Yes, you read that right. There's an adult-size bathtub made from recovered wood that the couple used in the past to protect the windows on their house during a hurricane. There's also a tiny wine cellar covered with a piece of transparent acrylic glass.

Because of the extra space provided by the dual slide-outs, the RV has plenty of room for a normal, house-like kitchen complete with a farmhouse sink, butcher's countertop, and a domestic refrigerator.

The home on wheels also has a washer and dryer, as well as an expandable couch that can accommodate two guests. But that's not all because there are also two seven-foot bunk beds and a king-size bed, meaning the bus can sleep up to six people.

The fresh water and gray water tanks are under the raised floor and there's no black water tank, as the couple went for a toilet that has its own container.

Everything looks pretty neat inside, and the outside is quite nice, too, with its fake wood paneling and white wall tires that have been inspired by classic hot rods. There's also a photovoltaic array on the roof that can provide power to a set of four batteries, but as the husband puts it, it's not enough to run the mini split air conditioning system, so an upgrade to the solar panels and battery setup is on the way.

As always, let us know what you think about this in the comments section below.