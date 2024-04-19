Just because the STJ celebrates the end of the Huracan and its V-10, that doesn't mean Lamborghini is done launching derivatives. Until production ends later this year, the supercar still has time for an umpteenth special edition called the All-Terrain, which embraces the off-road spirit of the already adventurous mid-engine machine.

Lamborghini decided to unveil the Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain at Milan Design Week. The supercar on stilts comes in four different camouflage liveries penned by the company's Ad Personam studio. For each of the finishes, the designers apparently took inspiration from "snow, sand, off-beat tracks, and the earthiness of arid deserts."

The four liveries have been dubbed NEVE (snow), SABBIA (sand), BOSCO (green track), and TERRA (gravel). All have a matte black look for the roof and rear hood, along with the roof rails and cross bars. Yes, the Huracan Sterrato All-Terrain is a supercar fitted from the factory with a roof rack. It’s not the only one since the also-lifted Porsche 911 Dakar has one as well.

Regardless of livery, the All-Terrain gets matte black 19-inch forged wheels and a matte dark lower section of the body. Inside, Lamborghini adds an Ad Personam plate, carbon twill with Alcantara, and a dark chrome trim.

It's already too late to buy one now since all 12 cars are already spoken for. The All-Terrain is part of the Sterrato's total production run of 1,499 units. Of the 12 cars, four (one of each design) are heading to the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The remaining eight will be shipped to customers from the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

Should Lamborghini launch another special Huracan, that one too will be unavailable since the remaining production run has been sold out for about a year already. Its replacement is finally coming out this year but it'll downsize to (possibly) a V-8 plug-in hybrid setup.