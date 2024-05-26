Acura only made about 1,250 NSXs in 1992. A little over 400 came from the factory with the Grand Prix White exterior and black interior. One of those cars has been sitting in a workshop for 22 years, collecting dust and growing mold. Now, the owner is selling it. And he wants a complete detail before parting with the legendary machine.

Ammo NYC’s Larry Kosilla was enlisted to do the dirty job. It began with a simple wash to dislodge the grime caked onto the surface. But that wasn’t enough to truly clean the iconic mid-engine sports car, with a pass of the clay bar collecting even more contaminants.

Decades of stale air allowed white mold to form on many inside surfaces, including the seats, the steering wheel, and the dash. Even though the owner kept the car sealed, it didn’t prevent moisture from entering the cabin and doing its job. Even the undercarriage had mold growing. But it was no match for Kosilla's masterful scrubbing skills.

The clean paint still showed signs of wear, requiring a correction and polish. The thin, soft paint made it challenging in spots, according to Kosilla. But the results were drastic, eliminating the car’s remaining imperfections and leaving a like-new, glass-smooth finish.

Kosilla’s hard work should help this NSX find a new home. Properly cleaning a car, especially one as dirty and moldy as this Acura, requires more than your basic rinse to protect the paint underneath and ensure the mold is gone forever. No one wants to spend their time driving a car this amazing while breathing in spores.