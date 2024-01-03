Just because a car goes out of production doesn't mean it instantly becomes unavailable. Dealers can hold onto old models for weeks, months, or sometimes years. Acura built the final NSX in November 2022, but the brand was able to sell five of them in 2023 thanks to leftover inventory at dealerships.

Acura sold three NSXs in January and moved one each in February and March. For the rest of the year, the brand didn't move a single example of the hybrid sports car.

Gallery: Final Acura NSX Type-S (350/350)

4 Photos

You're not totally out of luck if you want a new NSX. There are still a few of them out there if you're willing to pay a premium. A dealer in Florida is selling a Type S variant in Thermal Orange Pearl for $349,000 — a serious markup over the original $169,500 base price. Examples in Ohio and California are also available, but you need to contact the dealer for pricing details.

The second-gen NSX went on sale for the 2017 model year featuring a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors providing a total output of 573 horsepower. Updates for the 2019 version included stiffer sway bars and software revisions.

The Type S arrived for the 2022 model year. Acura limited production to just 350 units, with 300 of those for the United States that sold out in 24 hours. Powertrain updates pushed the engine output to 600 hp, while the transmission got quicker shifts. An optional Lightweight Package took the total price to $182,500, adding carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber engine cover, and carbon interior trim. The cabin featured an Alcantara headliner.

There are rumors about a third-gen NSX coming as an electric vehicle. In August, the brand showed shadow images of the Performance Electric Vision Concept (below) that suggests a preview of such a future vehicle. The body appears to be inspired by endurance race cars with arching shapes for the fenders and the passenger compartment. The company hasn't released any powertrain specs, so we'll just have to wait and see until there's more information available for a possible NSX rebirth.

Gallery: Acura Performance Electric Vision Concept