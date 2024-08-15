Automobili Pininfarina just revealed the first drop-top version of its Battista electric hypercar.

The Targamerica is a one-off for a special client, making its debut during Monterey Car Week.

There's no word on how much it costs. We're betting somewhere in the region of "a lot."

The Italians do convertibles so well. For further evidence, see this, the Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, an open-top version of the electric hypercar, which makes its debut Thursday for Monterey Car week.

The Targamerica is a coach-built one-off for a special Pininfarina client who already owns a Battista coupe. It's not the first convertible from the modern Automobili Pininfarina—that would be the B95 Speedster—but it is the first open-top Battista. It makes you wonder why the Battista wasn't a convertible to begin with.

Remarkably, it took just a year for the Targamerica to go from conception to reality, with the client comissioning the car at Monterey Car Week last year. Its silver-with-blue-accents livery pays homage to another one-off Pininfarina convertible, the Ferrari Testarossa Spider made for longtime Fiat scion Gianni Angelli in 1986. The rear decklid is unique to the Targamerica, too, as are the doors, which in the coupe are integrated into the roof. Another notable feature is a cigar humidor integrated between the seats. Apparently the client likes their stogies.

Automobili Pininfarina Pininfarina Battista Targamerica

As a brief reminder, the Battista is the creation of Automobili Pininfarina, a German-headquartered offshoot of the legendary Italian design house, owned by India's Mahindra. The Battista is based on the Rimac Nevera hypercar, and offers an astonishing 1,900 horsepower from its four electric motors.

Automobili Pininfarina is showing the Targamerica at The Quail on Friday, after which point the client will take delivery. The automaker didn't say whether it'll build more Battista convertibles, we suspect this won't be the last.