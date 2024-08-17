Remember Noble? The small British manufacturer might not be very well-known, but its cars are incredibly cool. This Noble M600 is one of about 30 built, and one of just a small handful that got a full carbon-fiber body. Now it can be yours.

Introduced in 2009, the M600 was a big departure from Noble's normal run of V-6-powered mid-engine sports cars, instead equipped with a Yamaha-built twin-turbo V-8 making 650 horsepower, sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual.

Noble quoted a 0-60 time of just 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 225 miles per hour for the M600, making it a heavy-hitter in the world of exotics, even against mainstream brands like Ferrari and Lamborghini. The lack of ABS or advanced traction control systems made it especially appealing for those looking for a raw, purist driving experience.

Most M600s were made with fiberglass body panels, but a select few were optioned with the expensive carbon-fiber body panel kit. This M600, listed for sale in the United Kingdom, is one of those cars. It looks to be in great condition, and shows just 7,000 miles on the clock.

With so few M600s in existence, it's tough to tell whether the £239,900 asking price—roughly $308,000—is a fair number. That's about what it cost to buy a new Huracán. Surely performance has progressed since the M600, but you're paying for the unique experience, not just capability. In that way, the Noble is exceedingly appealing. Also, it looks really cool.

Having been built in 2016 at the tail end of production, it'll be a very long time until this particular M600 is legal to import into the United States. But as a European-vacation-home runabout, it's an excellent choice.

