The Noble M500 is the new supercar from the small British brand. The company only has a working prototype for now, which these images show. The first customer deliveries should happen before the end of the year, according to Autocar.

The M500 will use a Ford-sourced 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with a planned output of around 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts). The engine runs through a six-speed manual from Graziano, and the driver rows through a gated shifter in the cabin.

The car will ride on a tubular steel chassis with the mid-mounted engine behind the vehicle's occupants. As standard, the bodywork makes use of glass-reinforced composite panels, but Noble intends to offer carbon-fiber pieces as an option to reduce weight.

The M500's styling is similar to the earlier M600. Around 70 percent of the chassis design comes from the previous model. The two vehicles are also the same length, and the M500 is a few millimeters wider than the company's older machine.

The prototype M500 weighs nearly 3,086 pounds (1,400 kilograms). The final version could be as low as 2,756 pounds (1,250 kilograms) thanks to lighter, production-spec components.

To keep the driving experience engaging, the power steering is hydraulically assisted, and there aren't anti-lock brakes. A double-wishbone suspension layout at each corner helps getting through turns.

There aren't images inside the M500, but Autocar reports there is a pair of Recaro Podium racing seats and a digital instrument cluster. Compared to the Noble M600, this vehicle is easier to get into and out of thanks to smaller door sills.

Noble hasn't yet determined a final price for the M500. The company's current estimate is for it to be around £150,000 ($205,596 at current exchange rates). When production gets underway, the automaker hopes to build 50 of them per year.