This is the last time you'll see Lamborghini's next supercar cloaked in camo. The Huracan replacement premieres August 16 at Pebble Beach, but there's still testing to be done in the meantime. Spotted somewhere in Spain, the "Temerario," as it's reportedly called, looks intriguing even under disguise. And yes, the signature hexagon theme is still very much present.

Not only is the exhaust six-sided but so are the taillights flanking it. It's worth noting the Huracan Tecnica also had hexagonal tips, but the motif is more obvious here thanks to the larger, center-mounted single exhaust finisher. We're digging the look of the rear bumper with its corners shaved off, leaving those meaty tires partially exposed. Between them sits an aggressive diffuser incorporating an F1-styled light.

To the left and right of the license plate, vents help the engine cool down. That grunt you're hearing no longer comes from a naturally aspirated V-10. Instead, the engine bay now accommodates a newly developed twin-turbo V-8. It has 789 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque, but it's not alone. There are three electric motors, pushing the combined output to over 887 hp. Oh, and did we mention the engine has a 10,000-rpm redline?

At the front, it's easy to notice the Revuelto inspiration in the daytime running lights forming the letter "Y"–another design element we keep seeing on modern Lamborghinis. The lower lights are shaped like hexagons because of course they are. The exotic Italian brand has been using hexagons since the 1967 Marzal concept.

Lamborghini has previously said this will be an all-new car. Don't hold your breath for an Audi R8 twin because it's not happening. Audi, which owns Lamborghini, has said goodbye to its mid-engine supercar forever. The final car was built earlier this year, and there aren't plans for a direct replacement. An electric successor will follow at some point.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots