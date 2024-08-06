Lamborghini will finally show the Huracan's successor on August 16 during the Monterey Car Week. The exotic Italian marque dropped a teaser video focusing on the supercar's high-revving engine to ease the wait. Unlike its predecessors featured in the clip, the Gallardo and Huracan, the new model won't have a naturally aspirated V-10. Nevertheless, the twin-turbo V-8 will be properly loud.

The clip creates a conundrum since it seemingly shows the 4.0-liter engine with a higher redline than originally announced. When Lamborghini detailed the all-new V-8, it said the combustion engine would generate 789 horsepower between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm before reaching a 10,000-rpm redline. Well, the digital tachometer shown in this video has a red needle that goes past the previously disclosed maximum engine speed. Perhaps the production version is indeed limited to 10,000 rpm but the uncorked engine is capable of even more revs. Either way, it sounds delicious, even if it's not the old NA V-10.

As a refresher, Lamborghini's first flat-plane V-8 will generate 538 pound-feet of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. This completely new ICE development produces nearly 200 hp per liter and uses a "hot-vee" layout along with titanium connecting rods. It's part of an intricate hybrid setup with three electric motors. The eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is borrowed from the Revuelto flagship model but adapted for the new model.

Although Lamborghini has yet to reveal the combined output, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann did say in a LinkedIn post it would have over 900 CV. Since one cavallo vapore equals 0.986 horsepower, it means the new baby Lambo will have more than 887 hp on tap. Despite the massive power bump over the 631-hp Huracan, it'll still have comfortably less than the 1,001 hp found in the Revuelto.

Believed to be called "Temerario," the new raging bull from Sant'Agata Bolognese won't have an R8 equivalent this time around. Audi has pledged to develop a new supercar at some point, but only as a pure EV. The Huracan successor is an all-Lamborghini effort as the company is making enough money to ride solo in this endeavor, without having to spread out costs with Audi. However, there's more to it than that since Audi technically owns Lamborghini.

The new model will complete Lamborghini's electrified offerings considering the Revuelto and Urus are hybrids as well. A pure EV isn't due until around 2028 when the Lanzador grand tourer with two doors and four seats will morph into a production model.