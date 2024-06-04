The newest Lamborghini—currently known only by its internal 634 code name—will be supremely powerful. We already know the new twin-turbocharged V-8 engine makes 789 horsepower, but the Huracán's replacement will be a hybrid. That means more power will come from electric motors, and Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann recently hinted at combined output: Over 887 hp.

The CEO recently posted an "official" introduction to the 634 on LinkedIn, where he revealed the system output with the engine and electric motors combined. Sadly, he doesn't share anything beyond that, but it's not a stretch to say the final figure could even exceed 900 hp.

Winkelmann's reveal comes just a few weeks after Lamborghini's official announcement on the V-8. It's a new 4.0-liter mill, though a 3.8-liter version is currently doing racing duty in the SC63 LMDh prototype. The production engine makes its 789 hp by spinning to 10,000 rpm with a flat-plane crank and a race-inspired finger follower valvetrain. Peak power comes in between 9,000 and 9,750 revs, with 538 pound-feet of maximum twist hitting between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.

There are fewer details on the hybrid portion of this high-performance cocktail. We know it'll be a three-motor system, with one incorporated between the engine and transmission. Details for the other two are unknown, though it's safe to assume they will mounted at the front wheels. Lamborghini doesn't mention electric-only output, but with over 887 hp from everything, basic math suggests the electric components will contribute around 100 hp.

The Huracán successor will debut in August. Don't be surprised if Lamborghini shares a few more teasers between now and then.