It's not uncommon for automakers to have side hustles, especially when it comes to apparel. And why not? Selling branded items to loyal customers goes beyond free advertising. People are paying to promote the brand. There's just one issue with this new deal between Lamborghini and high-end clothing company Orlebar Brown. Nearly everything in this very expensive line of beachwear is devoid of Lambo logos.

Lamborghini just announced this partnership, which includes a line of swim shorts, trousers, t-shirts, and a nifty beach towel. The towel has large Lamborghini branding in bold lettering, and at $190, it's also the least expensive item in this collection.

Lamborghini

The swim shorts start at $376. That gets you either black trunks that fade to blue, or red trunks with black hexagons. If you prefer solid colors, black or dark tan trunks are available. But get ready for some sticker shock. They cost $518. For swimming shorts. At least you get bold Automobili Lamborghini branding on the butt.

That's not the most expensive item in the collection. A silk Orlebar Brown Automobili Lamborghini long-sleeve shirt takes that crown at $649. You can have any color you like as long as it's black, which fades to a dark tan at the bottom. A linen button-up short-sleeve is $454, or you can step down to cotton for $377. The least expensive item you can wear is a $322 nylon long-sleeve rash guard. But with bold Lambo and Orlebar Brown branding on the sleeves, you can represent while surfing some gnarly waves.

To be fair, the pricing isn't purely a Lamborghini thing. Orlebar Brown has an extensive clothing line aimed at affluent clientele, which is probably why the companies partnered up in the first place. This new arrangement will last through 2026 and offer several new clothing lines before it wraps up. But if the prices are just too much, you can still buy a sweet Lamborghini Squadra Corse polo shirt for $63.