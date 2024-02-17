When you think of basketball, you think Porsche, right? Joking aside, Porsche and Puma have a long history of teaming up on sneaker collabs, most of the time for lifestyle or racing. But now the two companies are partnering on basketball shoes, believe it or not.

The first of two pairs is the LaMelo Ball MB.03—the Charlotte Hornet star's third signature sneaker. It gets the Porsche treatment with a black and yellow colorway inspired by the iconic 930 Turbo's factory gold paint job, with the Porsche logo on the heel.

The second shoe is the All-Pro Nitro. It has a nearly identical design to the MB.03 with an all-yellow colorway and subtle black accents. It even has a Porsche Turbo logo near the heel, which makes it ultra-fast, obviously. And this isn't Porsche's first on-court shoe; the company teamed up with Puma in 2021 for a pair of Clyde All-Pros.

This is one of the few official automaker and basketball sneaker collabs we've seen. Kobe Bryant's first signature sneaker from Adidas was inspired by the first-gen TT, but it never bore official Audi branding. Michael Jordan's 14th signature shoe had a Ferrari-inspired red suede with faux carbon fiber, and even a Jumpman logo in the shape of a Ferrari crest. But it was never signed off by the Italian supercar maker, either.

If you want a pair of officially licensed Porsche basketball shoes, both of these sneakers go on sale today, February 17. The MB.03 costs $135 and the All-Pro Nitro is $140 with the Porsche getup. And if you really want to go all-out, Puma and Porsche also have an entire line of clothing – hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants, and shorts – to go with the sneakers.