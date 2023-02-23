Listen to this article

The Toyota GR Corolla is a spicy little hatchback, and it's arguably the spiciest in Circuit Edition trim. Originally slated as a one-and-done offering for the GR Corolla's first year of production, It will continue for at least one more model year.

The news comes straight from Toyota, citing "a ton of enthusiasm and excitement for the GR Corolla, especially the Circuit Edition." Production for the special trim will be limited to around 1,500 this year, a smallish number compared to plans for approximately 8,000 2023 model-year GR Corollas all total. Toyota doesn't offer specifics for 2024 when it comes to the Circuit Edition, other than to say it will be there and some of its standard features will carry over. Overall GR Corolla production will increase, but numbers or even estimates regarding that aren't mentioned.

Gallery: 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition

As a refresher, the Circuit Edition gives the GR Corolla a beefier presence while including some mechanical upgrades. A power bulge hood with functional vents is perhaps the most prominent feature, along with a rear spoiler in gloss black. The roof is carbon fiber, and behind the wheels are red GR-branded brake calipers. The interior is dressed in suede and synthetic leather with red-accented sport seats that are also heated. The steering wheel is heated, there's a Morizo-signed shift knob for the manual gearbox, and it's outfitted with an eight-speaker JBL stereo.

Underneath it all, the Circuit Edition uses Torsen limited-slip differentials at the front and back to help power reach the ground. That's where trim-exclusive items end, as all GR Corollas use a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder making 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered is a six-speed stick, and with launch control engaged, the hot hatch can reach 60 mph in a scant 5.0 seconds.

“When Toyota GR fans speak, we listen and our plans are to increase GR Corolla volume and continue offering the Circuit Edition as part of the GR Corolla lineup in 2024,” said Toyota VP of Marketing and Communications Michael Tripp.

2024 may not be the end of the Circuit Edition, either. Toyota says production "for 2025 and beyond" is being considered.