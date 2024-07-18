Bentley models with 12-cylinder engines will soon be a thing of the past. The Continental GT has already switched to the new hybrid setup, and so will the Flying Spur. It's the last gasp for the W-12. But don't worry, one-percenters—you'll gain all kinds of horsepower in the transition.

That much is confirmed by Bentley, which offers a shadowy teaser image of the new Flying Spur. We only get a taste of the big sedan's face, which doesn't look significantly different with its round headlights. The lower fascia looks similar to the one from the new Continental GT, but that's not why you clicked on this post.

Bentley Ultra Performance Hybrid V-8

You want to hear about the 771-horsepower hybrid V-8 under the hood. That's the same output you get in the Continental GT, and the 738 pound-feet of torque is also identical. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine works with a single electric motor installed between it and the transmission, and since it's a plug-in hybrid, the Flying Spur can roll along silently "for at least 45 miles." Official WLTP or EPA range estimates are not available yet.

Bentley doesn't mention other details regarding the Flying Spur's powertrain, aside from pointing out that it's the most powerful setup ever used in one of its sedans. We assume it's identical to the Continental GT, which has a 25.9-kilowatt-hour battery pack. In that configuration, the electric motor adds 187 hp to the V-8's output. Either way you slice it, the new Flying Spur is way more powerful than the outgoing W-12. Presumably, that also means it's faster than the current model. Considering the sedan already tops out at 207 mph, we're talking some serious speed.

Bentley says more information on the Flying Spur will come "in due course." Will we see something in August during Monterey Car Week? Stay tuned for more.