Days after setting a Nürburgring record, the hottest Panamera of them all is official. Porsche debuted the Turbo S E-Hybrid equipped with an electrified V-8 engine making serious power. Not only is it more potent than its predecessor but it also comes with a substantial battery upgrade. Sticky tires, a carbon fiber aero kit, and a rich list of standard equipment boost its appeal.

At the heart of the range-topper is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine making 591 horsepower. Built into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the electric motor belts out another 187 hp. Together, the two deliver a combined 771 hp, lending the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid a substantial 81-hp advantage over the old model. At the same time, torque has jumped by 96 pound-feet to a mountain-moving 737 lb-ft.

Courtesy of the extra electrified muscle, the flagship Panamera is now two-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph by completing the task in just 2.8 seconds. Flat out, it hits 202 mph, making it 8 mph faster than the old one. But wait, it gets even better. Porsche has increased the gross capacity of the battery pack by 45 percent to 25.9 kilowatt-hours, resulting in a higher electric range.

Sitting at the top of the food chain, the (takes a deep breath) Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets the good stuff as standard. The ceramic brakes are included from the get-go, as are the forged 21-inch centerlock wheels. There are still a few boxes on the options list you can tick, namely an aero kit and Michelin tires. The former increases downforce by 132 pounds at 124 mph while the latter is a bespoke Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Porsche is already accepting orders and wants an eye-watering $228,495 before options. If that’s out of your price range, the Panamera lineup also adds a GTS trim for the 2025 model year. The Gran Turismo Sport costs a more attainable $156,195, with both prices including destination and handling feels. While the Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful of the lot, the GTS is claimed to be the most agile.

<p>2025 Porsche Panamera GTS</p>

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS

The Panamera GTS packs 493 hp or 20 hp more than the previous generation. It needs 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, so it's a tenth of a second quicker. At full tilt, it does 188 mph. Compared to a more plebian version, the GTS sits 0.4 inches lower after tweaking the standard air suspension. In addition, the engineers from Zuffenhausen have beefed up the anti-roll bars and worked on the limited-slip differential for a more engaging drive.

Both new flavors of the Panamera will reach US dealers near the end of Q1 2025.

