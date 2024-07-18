Days after setting a Nürburgring record, the hottest Panamera of them all is official. Porsche debuted the Turbo S E-Hybrid equipped with an electrified V-8 engine making serious power. Not only is it more potent than its predecessor but it also comes with a substantial battery upgrade. Sticky tires, a carbon fiber aero kit, and a rich list of standard equipment boost its appeal.

At the heart of the range-topper is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine making 591 horsepower. Built into the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the electric motor belts out another 187 hp. Together, the two deliver a combined 771 hp, lending the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid a substantial 81-hp advantage over the old model. At the same time, torque has jumped by 96 pound-feet to a mountain-moving 737 lb-ft.

Courtesy of the extra electrified muscle, the flagship Panamera is now two-tenths of a second quicker to 60 mph by completing the task in just 2.8 seconds. Flat out, it hits 202 mph, making it 8 mph faster than the old one. But wait, it gets even better. Porsche has increased the gross capacity of the battery pack by 45 percent to 25.9 kilowatt-hours, resulting in a higher electric range.

Sitting at the top of the food chain, the (takes a deep breath) Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid gets the good stuff as standard. The ceramic brakes are included from the get-go, as are the forged 21-inch centerlock wheels. There are still a few boxes on the options list you can tick, namely an aero kit and Michelin tires. The former increases downforce by 132 pounds at 124 mph while the latter is a bespoke Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Porsche is already accepting orders and wants an eye-watering $228,495 before options. If that’s out of your price range, the Panamera lineup also adds a GTS trim for the 2025 model year. The Gran Turismo Sport costs a more attainable $156,195, with both prices including destination and handling feels. While the Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful of the lot, the GTS is claimed to be the most agile.

2025 Porsche Panamera GTS

The Panamera GTS packs 493 hp or 20 hp more than the previous generation. It needs 3.6 seconds to hit 60 mph from a standstill, so it's a tenth of a second quicker. At full tilt, it does 188 mph. Compared to a more plebian version, the GTS sits 0.4 inches lower after tweaking the standard air suspension. In addition, the engineers from Zuffenhausen have beefed up the anti-roll bars and worked on the limited-slip differential for a more engaging drive.

Both new flavors of the Panamera will reach US dealers near the end of Q1 2025.

Gallery: 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS

22 Photos Porsche