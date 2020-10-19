Porsche began rolling out its updated Panamera model in August, introducing the new Turbo S trim. Its potent twin-turbo 4.0-liter engine is powerful, making 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts), but today’s Porsche announcement usurps that. The Turbo S E-Hybrid will be the model’s most powerful variant for 2021 with 689 hp (513 kW) on tap.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid pairs Porsche’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, making 563 hp (418 kW), with a 134-hp (99-kW) electric motor, which is integrated into the eight-speed PDK gearbox. The electrified transmission also pairs with Porsche’s twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 in the 455-hp (339-kW) Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, which the company also announced today. Both use the 17.9-kilowatt-hour battery from the 4S E-Hybrid. The 2021 Panamera 4S completes the Panamera range with 443 hp (330 kW).

Like other Panamera variants, Porsche will offer the Turbo S E-Hybrid in sedan, Executive (extended wheel base), and Sport Turismo (wagon) flavors. The sedan and Sport Turismo will be capable of sprinting to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.0 seconds. It takes the Exec 3.1 seconds, though all three are 0.2 seconds faster to 60 than before. A sprint to 124 mph (200 kph) takes 10.9 seconds while the car’s top speed is up four to 196 mph (315 kph).

The Turbo S E-Hybrid sees many of the same design tweaks Porsche made to the other 2021 Panamera variants, with the most drastic change being the full-width LED strip at the rear. This brings the Panamera’s design in line with the brand’s corporate styling touches. However, the Turbo S E-Hybrid is a bit different with dual C-shaped Turbo front light housings paired with larger side air intakes. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheels and two new exterior colors are also available.

The 2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid goes on sale with the rest of the revamped Panamera lineup next spring. The order books open early next year, though pricing information won’t be available until closer to the car’s on-sale date. The 2020 model starts at $190,000 so expect something similar.