The most potent 2025 Porsche Panamera will set you back $192,995. That gets you the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid sedan with a whopping 670 horsepower. However, like other Porsche products, the price tag grows quickly when you start to add options.

The Turbo E-Hybrid packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter hybrid V-8 engine that cranks out 680 pound-feet of torque. The sedan can accelerate to 60 miles per hour with the Sport Chrono Package in 3.0 seconds flat and hit a 196-mph top speed with the summer rubber.

The new E-Hybrid has a bit less power than the previous Turbo S E-Hybrid, down from 690, but Porsche countered the drop with an increase in torque by 45 pound-feet. Its electric motor also has a heavier punch—187 hp vs 134. The battery capacity also increases from 17.9 kilowatt hours to 25.9.

Porsche controls all that power and the car’s 5,200-pound weight with its Porsche Active Ride, a fully active suspension system. This allows Porsche to have great control over the car’s body motions, making it lean into corners like a motorcycle or pitch rearward/forward during braking and acceleration.

Trim Price Panamera 4 E-Hybrid $117,485 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid $128,795 Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid $192,995

You can build your Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid on the configurator now. Porsche lists numerous options that can add nearly $100,000 to the price tag, with our most expensive build reaching $285,205. That, thankfully, includes the $1,995 destination charge.

If the Turbo E-Hybrid has too much money and power, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid starts at $117,495. The 4S E-Hybrid is $128,795 to start, while Porsche prices the entry-level Panamera at $104,795.