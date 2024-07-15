The Porsche Panamera has taken a new record at the Nürburgring. A yet-to-be-revealed trim using a V-8 hybrid powertrain set a time of 7 minutes 24.17 seconds around the Nordschleife on Friday, making it the fastest car in the Nürburgring's "executive" segment, according to the organization.

The record-setting car, a pre-production model, was representative of what you'd find in a dealership save for a bucket seat for driver Lars Kern and a mandated roll cage. While Porsche didn't reveal any powertrain specs, the company said the car used its revolutionary Active Ride suspension, first introduced on the Panamera earlier this year.

Porsche Porsche

The record-setting Panamera—which will likely carry the Turbo S E-Hybrid nameplate—used optional 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires developed specifically for the platform. The car was also equipped with a new optional carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit that includes a Gurney flap for the four-way adaptive rear wing. Porsche claims the kit reduces front end lift and makes downforce, though it didn't say how much.

The 7:24 time makes this hybrid Panamera over five seconds quicker than the last-generation Panamera Turbo S. It's also more than three seconds quicker than the previous record-holder, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. Of course, this new Panamera isn't the quickest sedan around the Green Hell. That crown is held by another Porsche, the all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

Porsche

“The powertrain, the aerodynamics, the chassis, the new, optional ultra-high-performance tires from Michelin—many aspects have contributed to this time,” Kern said in a statement. “The new Porsche Active Ride chassis has made a particularly big contribution as the car stays well connected to the road at all times. Its cornering and body control are on a whole new level."

Porsche says a video of the lap will be published sometime soon. We can't wait to watch it.