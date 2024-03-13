The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the fastest four-door production vehicle to lap the Nürburgring's Nordschleife loop. The 7 minutes, 7.55 seconds lap time, set last year, nearly bested the Rimac Nevera as the fastest production EV at the famous track.

Going by the numbers, the most powerful production Porsche ever is extremely quick. But numbers can only express so much. In-car video, however, gives us a taste of what those performance numbers really look like.

The video, published by Porsche on Wednesday, shows how the Taycan Turbo GT achieving that record-setting time. In the hands of seasoned driver Lars Kern, the new Porsche clocks 175 mph early in the lap through Kottenborn and Schwedenkreuz, one of the fastest sections of the long track. But the corners leading up to the sprint show the Taycan is planted and —dare we say — nimble despite weighing almost 5,000 pounds.

The next moment of interest comes shortly thereafter, as Kern carves the Turbo GT through another fast section of track. Fuchsrohre needs bravery, after all. The car reaches 160 mph through this tricky descent and ascent approaching the aforementioned corner. Kern makes it look easy, going by the video.

That's the case for the entire in-car video, actually. After banking through the Nordschleife's famous Karussell corner, Kern never dips below 60 mph through any of the ensuing turns on the demanding back half of the course. Kern even takes both hands off the wheel at a casual 171 mph while cruising down the main straight. We have no idea why, but when we grow up, we want to have that much chutzpah behind the wheel.

Technically, Porsche has also claimed EV series production record at the Nürburgring in addition to the four-door record, as the Rimac Nevera is an extremely limited-run hypercar, whereas the Turbo GT will be open to a larger clientele. Nevertheless, the Nevera is still a production EV with a 'Ring lap time of 7:05.2 — 2.35 seconds quicker than the Taycan Turbo GT. We wouldn't be surprised to see Porsche make another attempt at some point in the future.