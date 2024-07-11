The MG Cyberster is a neat electric sports car that evokes the classic MG roadster. A hardtop version was just revealed at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, though for now, it's only a concept. Say hello to the MG Cyber GTS.

Details are slim, but MG does more than simply add a fixed roof to the Cyberster. There's a 2+2 layout inside, but the car doesn't appear any longer or wider than its open-roof, two-seat sibling. The fastback blends wonderfully to the rear where we find a small ducktail spoiler atop familiar Cyberster taillights. The rear fascia incorporates a more aggressive diffuser, with prominent winglets on the corners of the front end. It suggests MG sees the hardtop as more of a track-focused fun machine.

That take is supported by MG's inspiration for the Cyber GTS Concept. In the late 1960s, MG built six MGC GTS Sebring race cars. Modern MG, which is now part of SAIC Motor in China, says the concept pays homage to these cars. It's also a nod to MG's 100th anniversary.

As for power, MG specifically mentions the Concept being rear-wheel drive. No other details are mentioned, but it's safe to assume a production version would utilize the Cyberster's single-motor layout. In the roadster, it generates 335 horsepower and uses a 74 kWh battery, enough to be lively despite its 4,000-pound curb weight. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cyberster is a couple hundred pounds heavier, but horsepower jumps to 503.

For a concept, the Cyber GTS looks like something that could enter production tomorrow. It's nothing like the EX181 Concept, which MG also debuted at Goodwood. Modeled after the original EX181 land speed record car from the 1950s, MG calls it a "unique piece of automotive art" that envisions what a modern version could look like.

Both cars are on display at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place July 11-14.