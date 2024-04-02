Toyota's latest sales figures for the first quarter of 2024 suggest the fanfare surrounding the Supra at its launch is dwindling. The automaker only sold 484 examples of the sports car in the first three months of the year, down a whopping 44.4 percent compared to the same period last year, when Toyota sold 871 coupes.

Supra sales have been falling since they peaked at 6,830 units in 2021. They fell to 4,952 in 2022 and even further to 2,652 in 2023. This year isn’t looking as if the trajectory will improve. This quarter marked the first time sales for Toyota’s coupe dipped below those of the revamped Nissan Z. The Z’s sales increased by 44.0 percent in Q1 2024, going from 466 to 671 coupes for the same period in 2023.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Supra 45th Anniversary Edition

12 Photos

The Z is a tad cheaper to start than the Supra, with a $43,450 price tag including destination. That gets you a 400-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine paired to a manual transmission. The Toyota starts at $47,535 with the $1,095 destination charge for the 2.0-liter engine with 255 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota has fleshed out the Supra lineup since its 2020 arrival, adding the manual transmission option to the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six models for 2023MY, which failed to slow the sliding sales trend.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

The automaker also introduced the 45th Anniversary Edition for 2024, which sits at the top of the Supra lineup. It costs $66,370 and comes with special Mikan Blast paint, 19-inch black wheels, and an adjustable rear wing.

The outlook isn’t as dire for the company’s other sporty option, the GR86. Sales for the Toyota were up 0.1 percent in Q1 2024, going from 2,031 to 2,041.